King Stang: 2020 Shelby Super Snake Looks Killer in Twister Orange, Flexes With 825 HP

There is no shortage of fast Mustangs out there, that’s for sure. From the GT to the Mach 1, Shelby GT350, Shelby GT500, plus all the special edition models with Hennessey, Roush or Saleen badges. This is one seriously versatile muscle car and pretty much everyone is a fan.
Among all the amazing Mustang models out there, and some are definitely more amazing than others, there are still a few that stand out even more, like, for example, this 2020 Shelby Super Snake, which also happens to be up for grabs.

According to its Bring a Trailer ad, the vehicle was purchased new by the seller in Texas, and it only has 6,000 miles (9,600 km) on the clock, which isn’t that much for a muscle car.

Visually, highlights include the Twister Orange exterior with black vinyl over-the-top stripes, a Super Snake dual-intake ram air hood, custom front splitter, custom front and rear fascias, widebody fenders, rocker panels, carbon fiber mirror caps, lower door graphics, and a set of 20-inch wheels finished in black and wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

The tinted windows, Shelby logo door projection lights, LED headlights, sequential taillights, Super Snake rocker panel stripes and the Shelby emblems on the front fenders and tail panel are all optional extras. By the way, the car you see here cost $132,535 altogether - $53,990 for the original Mustang GT and another $78,545 for the Shelby Super Snake package.

Inside, it’s worth noting the black leather front bucket seats with perforated suede inserts (also heated and cooled), carbon fiber accents, Shelby pistol-grip shifter, Super Snake embroidered floor mats, carbon fiber steering wheel, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and a special plaque identifying this car as a Super Snake.

As for performance, the car’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8 boasts Super Snake-specific mods such as a polished Whipple supercharger, custom cooling, a performance intake, upgraded throttle body, high-performance fuel injectors and a Shelby-tuned Borla exhaust.

In the end, the rear wheels end up with 825 horsepower, channeled to the road via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

