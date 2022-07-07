Drifting Error 404: Ford Mustang Gets Stranded on the Median

Nothing to see here, move along, it’s just another Ford Mustang that got itself in a ridiculous position subsequent to a failed drifting attempt.
A short video uploaded by 323_1320 on Instagram shows the yellow muscle car taking a left turn, with its overenthusiastic driver keeping their right foot pinned to the floor for a few precious seconds. Unfortunately, their drifting skills, combined with the unpredictable nature of the ‘Stang, led to yet another ridiculous accident involving such a model.
Shortly after taking the left turn, you can see the Mustang in question turning its nose to the median. What happened next is obvious, as it climbed onto it in a very brutal way. Likely embarrassed by the whole situation, the driver then tried to flee the scene, only the rear wheels were hanging in the air, so the car had no traction whatsoever. Thus, it didn’t go anywhere, not without some help anyway.
On the cosmetic front, the muscle car does not seem to have sustained any bruises. However, since it climbed onto the median at moderate speeds, we reckon that certain suspension components, and maybe the brakes as well, have been affected. As a result, the owner should have someone who knows what they are doing conduct a proper mechanical inspection, and then fix whatever needs fixing before hitting the road again.
Now, this Mustang may have taken a blow, alongside the driver’s ego, but on a more positive note, no one was injured in the unfortunate incident. Speaking of which, we have no idea when or where it happened. If we were to take a guess, we’d say that recently, probably somewhere in the City of Angels, stateside. This is another reminder to keep any kind of car thrashing off public roads, as it can go south in a blink of an eye.
Shortly after taking the left turn, you can see the Mustang in question turning its nose to the median. What happened next is obvious, as it climbed onto it in a very brutal way. Likely embarrassed by the whole situation, the driver then tried to flee the scene, only the rear wheels were hanging in the air, so the car had no traction whatsoever. Thus, it didn’t go anywhere, not without some help anyway.
On the cosmetic front, the muscle car does not seem to have sustained any bruises. However, since it climbed onto the median at moderate speeds, we reckon that certain suspension components, and maybe the brakes as well, have been affected. As a result, the owner should have someone who knows what they are doing conduct a proper mechanical inspection, and then fix whatever needs fixing before hitting the road again.
Now, this Mustang may have taken a blow, alongside the driver’s ego, but on a more positive note, no one was injured in the unfortunate incident. Speaking of which, we have no idea when or where it happened. If we were to take a guess, we’d say that recently, probably somewhere in the City of Angels, stateside. This is another reminder to keep any kind of car thrashing off public roads, as it can go south in a blink of an eye.