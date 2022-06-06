Kibb ATV Is a Strong but Gentle Ox on Wheels, Autonomous, Modular, and Sustainable

Silent, durable, and flexible, Cake’s electric motorcycles are tough, two-wheeled workhorses that have managed to perfectly blend practicality with sustainability. Not just that, but the Swedish brand is also an inspiring one that helped create the Kibb vehicle design, an electric, autonomous ATV for regenerative agriculture.
The brainchild of Fanny Jonsson in collaboration with the Swedish bike manufacturer, CAKE Kibb is just a design for now, but an inspiring and feasible one. The envisioned ATV is meant to have as little an impact as possible on the environment. Its appearance resembles Cake’s electric bikes, which have a simple, almost minimalistic look to them, but also exude ruggedness and trust that they’ll be able to successfully carry out whatever job they have to undertake.
Jonsson designed the Kibb to be strong but also gentle so that the vehicle can achieve the goal of both providing the user with the needed power and capability as well as moving in a soft and careful way, so as to respect the ground and its surroundings. Kibb means “ox” in a Swedish dialect and according to its designer, it represents the strength of the vehicle and the gentleness an animal has on nature regardless of its size.
One of the most important features of the electric ATV is its modularity, with this futuristic wheeler capable of tackling a variety of ranch or farm-related tasks. It is designed as an autonomous vehicle that can move around with or without a human driver and its parts can be easily replaced so that the product remains constantly updated. This also means an increased lifetime for the Kibb.
In terms of materials, the Cake Kibb boasts a holistic approach, using what can already be found in the countryside. The tires of the ATV are made from dandelions, which are all-so-common throughout Scandinavia. The plastic components of the vehicle are made from linseed plants, which are also grown in Sweden. As for the frame of the Kibb, it would be made from aluminum, which is light and sustainable as well, being easily recyclable.
Designed as a non-polluting mobility solution, Kibb is equipped with an electric drivetrain, which also means it is noiseless, as to not disturb the animals on the farm.
