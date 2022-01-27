Cake's New E-Bikes Are Silent, Tough, and Ready for Anti-Poaching Raids in Africa

Two more electric bush bikes join Cake’s anti-poaching series, helping ranger teams in Africa fight for wildlife preservation and equipping them with everything they need to operate off the power grid.
Cake’s electric bush bikes are developed in collaboration with the Southern African Wildlife College and Goal Zero, as part of the Swedish manufacturer’s anti-poaching initiative. The two-wheelers go from Sweden all the way to Africa, helping rangers patrol in silence and approach poachers without being detected.
Unlike traditional combustion engine motorcycles that are expensive and unsustainable, Cake’s e-bikes are tough enough to cope with the African terrain on and off-road, being flexible, durable, and allowing rangers to recharge the wheelers while on the job, using renewable energy from the sun, thanks to the mobile solar kits supplied by Goal Zero.
The Kalk AP (Anti-Poaching) was the first one in the series, with a motor that peaks at 11kW (15 hp) and a 50A/2.6kWh battery that offers more than three hours of riding time. Now the Osa bikes get two AP models as well: the Osa+ AP and the Osa Flex AP, with the former being the equivalent of a 125cc motorcycle and the latter being the equivalent of a 50cc moped.
Just like with the Kalk AP, three percent of the proceeds from each Osa AP purchase goes to the Southern African Wildlife College, honoring Cake’s promise to help with wildlife preservation.
Both bikes are capable of transporting heavy and bulky loads and are available with a plethora of accessories such as baskets, trailers, and more, which can be clamped onto the frame.
The Osa+ AP comes with a 10kW (13.5 hp) electric motor and a 50Ah/2.5 kWh battery that needs three hours to go from 0 to full. There are three riding modes available and in the most powerful one, the bike can reach a top speed of 56 mph (90 kph). As for the battery life, Cake says the bike offers up to 84 km (52 miles) of mixed city riding.
If you go with the Osa Flex AP, you get a 4 kW (5.4 hp) motor and a top speed of just 28 mph (45 kph). The battery is the same but you get up to 92 km (57 miles) of mixed city riding on a charge.
Both bikes are available to order, but you have to dig pretty deep into your pocket. The Osa+ AP starts at €10,000 (approximately $11,150), while the Osa Flex AP will cost you €8,500 (around $9,470). You can find anything else you want about the bikes on the company’s website.
