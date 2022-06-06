Here's a New and Real BMW That Finally Rocks the Big Grille Like a Champ

If you’re unfamiliar with the world of motorsport, then you might be tempted to think that BMW has just rolled out a supercar. But that’s not the case, as what you’re looking at here is the brand-new BMW M Hybrid V8.
Easily identifiable as one of the marque’s cars, it sports a unique camouflage for testing purposes inspired by some of the company’s past racers. Here, they mention the 1976 3.0 CSL, 1981 M1/C, 1978 320i Turbo, 1986 GTP, M3 E36 GTS-2, Z4 GTLM, and M8 GTE.
Besides the testing livery, it boasts the 50th anniversary logo on the hood, as well as the Hofmeister kink window graphics. Flanked by what BMW calls “icon lights” is the big grille, which actually looks good here. Other highlights include the ‘hook’ mirrors, and special taillights.
“The most critical task and the greatest challenge for the design team in the LMDh programme design team was that the prototype must be clearly recognizable as a BMW M Motorsport car. And I can say this to all the fans, just one look is enough to confirm that the BMW M Hybrid V8 is a BMW,” commented BMW M’s CEO, Franciscus van Meel.
Designed by BMW Group Designworks as a celebration of the M Motorsport Division’s history in North America, the new BMW M Hybrid V8 is the result of intense collaboration between the aforementioned branches, and Dallara. It will feast on apexes in the 2023 IMSA Series. Moreover, the racer meets the LMDh regulations, so it can, in theory at least, compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans as well.
Before making its competition debut next January, at the Rolex 24, at Daytona, the BMW M Hybrid V8 will undergo performance testing in the hands of the company’s engineers, and test drivers, and it might eventually be scooped in action by our spy photographers.
