Modern Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO Flaunts LED Badges and Digital Time Attack Spec

Motorsport lovers know a little bit about America’s Trans-Am race series that inspired the pop culture legend of Burt Reynolds’ Smokey and the Bandit Pontiac Firebird. And perhaps they also remember the original IMSA GT championship.
The reason we are rekindling loving memories of the Trans-Am Series and the predecessor of IMSA’s SportsCar Championship is simple. Someone thinks the world of Audi because the company wanted to be king of both. The Ingolstadt-based automaker hoped for nothing more than North American glory. And did something cool about it. With the quatrro-equipped (and later banned) Audi 200.
Well, never mind. Because Audi then switched to IMSA and simply created an all-new racing monster that resembled its Audi 90 quattro only if you were Mr. Magoo. Yet, they named it Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO and called it a day. Well, sort of, as they started an era of heavy dominance.
So, is there such a shocking surprise that some people will consider it their favorite Audi of all time? And the virtual artist better known as goon_cgi on social media has decided to show us why. With help from an entire digital series, of course. The pixel master started the 90 quattro IMSA GTO saga quite traditionally, back in December 2021, playing with it in a CGI studio environment.
Then, he also got it stranded on the side of the track with some virtual smoke coming out of the engine and an incredibly sad, digital race driver... Never mind because Christmas came fast and the CGI racecar gave out its blessings thanks to a modern, LED front fascia upgrade (along with Gingerbread man in the cockpit!).
In 2022 things remained with a classic livery on top of everything the CGI artist has done. Up to a point, though. The pixel master’s latest transformation has finally taken an interesting twist. Do excuse the odd POV but the remastered 90 quattro IMSA GTO was too good to pass. Especially with the new livery and its updated Time Attack specification!
