Inside the Escape Vista, the Most Beautiful Tiny Home in the World

5 Cake Osa Is How IKEA Would Design an Electric Motorcycle

4 Cake Fights Poaching in Africa With New, Solar-Powered Bush Bike Kalk AP

1 Xenotype Motorbike Concept Is Out of This World, Rocks the Cyberpunk Aesthetic

More on this:

CAKE's New Electric Motorbikes Are Designed for the Working Class Hero

A new series of work electric motorcycles from CAKE just hit the market and they boast of being the ultimate tools to beat the competition when it comes to productivity and efficiency. 6 photos



In order to make the bikes reliable and efficient,



There are six new models available to order and they are based on the manufacturer’s main bikes, the Makka, Kalk, and Osa.



Two versions are based on the



Moving up on the performance ladder you’ve got the Osa models, which offer strong hauling power and an increased range. Three versions are available, the Osa flex: work, Osa range: work, and Osa+ work. Their range varies from 125 km (77 miles) to 160 km (99 miles), and the Osa+ requires an A1 driver’s license in the EU, while the Osa flex: work only requires a standard one. No driver’s license is needed for the Osa range: work. The Osa+ work model is the fastest one, reaching a top speed of more than 90 kph (60 mph).



The Kalk: work is the sixth and last addition to the lineup and it aims to be the fastest and most efficient bike for off-road work missions. It is great for surveillance jobs, inspection, patrolling in remote locations, etc. It is equipped with wide off-road tires and it is also street legal. It reaches over 90 kph (60 mph) and offers a range of 83 km (51 miles) per charge.



All six work models are available to



CAKE is a Swedish manufacturer whose high-powered electric motorbikes have been very well received so far. Now the bike maker announced six new models specifically designed for serving mobile, heavy-duty workers, last-mile delivery couriers, service professionals, park rangers, craftsmen, and more.In order to make the bikes reliable and efficient, CAKE increased their battery life and power. It also optimized their cargo capacity to be able to transport tool boxes, bags, and other work equipment.There are six new models available to order and they are based on the manufacturer’s main bikes, the Makka, Kalk, and Osa.Two versions are based on the Makka , the most compact and lightweight bike in the company’s lineup: Makka flex: work and Makka range: work. Both are designed for modularity and are suitable for short-haul transits and quick city deliveries. The former shines in terms of power, with increased peak power, reaching a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph). It offers a range of 62 miles (100 km). The latter focuses on offering a better range of up to 68 miles (110 km) on a charge and offers a top speed of just 15.5 mph (25 kph). Both come with a cargo capacity of up to 245 kg (540 lb) and can be configured in various ways, with attachable accessories being available for each.Moving up on the performance ladder you’ve got the Osa models, which offer strong hauling power and an increased range. Three versions are available, the Osa flex: work, Osa range: work, and Osa+ work. Their range varies from 125 km (77 miles) to 160 km (99 miles), and the Osa+ requires an A1 driver’s license in the EU, while the Osa flex: work only requires a standard one. No driver’s license is needed for the Osa range: work. The Osa+ work model is the fastest one, reaching a top speed of more than 90 kph (60 mph).The Kalk: work is the sixth and last addition to the lineup and it aims to be the fastest and most efficient bike for off-road work missions. It is great for surveillance jobs, inspection, patrolling in remote locations, etc. It is equipped with wide off-road tires and it is also street legal. It reaches over 90 kph (60 mph) and offers a range of 83 km (51 miles) per charge.All six work models are available to order , with shipping being scheduled to begin next Spring. Prices start at €5,000 ($5,630) for the Makka bikes, €10,500 ($11,820) for the Osa, and €13,000 ($14,635) for the Kalk.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.