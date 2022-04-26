Kia Wants You to Make Music With Its New Instrument, First Prize Is $5,000 in Cash

If you know how to make music using electronic devices, Kia has a contest that would be great for you. In partnership with SoundCloud, the South Korean brand has just launched a competition called Kia Creator Contest. People are invited to submit their music on a special page, and the winner will be promoted globally.
Now, you might be thinking that you can play the piano or the violin, and then write a song, perform it, and upload the recording to the page and just hope for the best. Sadly, no matter how awesome your guitar solo can be, all entrants in the competition must use the "Kia instrument," which is something that can be downloaded, and used to make music.
To be specific, the Kia instrument is a synthesizer, and it can be used to compose music. It only exists in a digital space, it is free to use, and its creators say it is built "using the sounds of movement from nature.
Users will be able to use the same device that Kia developed when it was composing the welcome and goodbye sounds of the EV6.
You might say that this is a bit of a niche for a contest, and you may be right, but aren't all contests like that? Most of them, at least, can be that way, and this one also has a few rules attached to it. First, all entrants must be 18 or older, and must be legal residents of one of the countries that can enter the competition.
Second, the recording must be uploaded to the Kia Creator Contest page on SoundCloud by May 10, 2022, at 23:59 EST. We suggest planning so that you will not try to upload at the last possible minute, as the website may crash, or you might have an issue with your computer, and it is best to be safe than sorry.
The best news about this contest is that you do not have to buy anything to enter it, and this one seems to be easy to use if you have tried to make music before. Kia has bothered offering eight nature samples that were recorded "all over the world," which can also be used in the new compositions.
Who knows, maybe you have a bit of talent hidden somewhere, and this contest might make you famous. Regardless of fame, the winner does get a $5,000 cash prize. In the worst-case scenario, you have just learned how to use a synthesizer to make music, so good for you.
To be specific, the Kia instrument is a synthesizer, and it can be used to compose music. It only exists in a digital space, it is free to use, and its creators say it is built "using the sounds of movement from nature.
Users will be able to use the same device that Kia developed when it was composing the welcome and goodbye sounds of the EV6.
You might say that this is a bit of a niche for a contest, and you may be right, but aren't all contests like that? Most of them, at least, can be that way, and this one also has a few rules attached to it. First, all entrants must be 18 or older, and must be legal residents of one of the countries that can enter the competition.
Second, the recording must be uploaded to the Kia Creator Contest page on SoundCloud by May 10, 2022, at 23:59 EST. We suggest planning so that you will not try to upload at the last possible minute, as the website may crash, or you might have an issue with your computer, and it is best to be safe than sorry.
The best news about this contest is that you do not have to buy anything to enter it, and this one seems to be easy to use if you have tried to make music before. Kia has bothered offering eight nature samples that were recorded "all over the world," which can also be used in the new compositions.
Who knows, maybe you have a bit of talent hidden somewhere, and this contest might make you famous. Regardless of fame, the winner does get a $5,000 cash prize. In the worst-case scenario, you have just learned how to use a synthesizer to make music, so good for you.