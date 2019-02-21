Kia Signs New K-Pop Group ITZY for Soul Music Video Collaboration

K-Pop is like a gateway drug to Korean culture. After that, you'll start wearing their clothes, copying their dance moves and maybe even buying their cars. Kia is banking on that last part and has signed a deal with a brand new all-girl group called ITZY, named from the Korean word that means “is there."

3 photos



It consists of five members: Yuna, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Lia, and Yeji. Besides coming from one of the top 3 labels in Korea, ITZY has got extra attention as Ryujin and Chaeryeong have competed on South Korean television shows.



They appear to be ticking all the important boxes in their music video: power poses, glam, retro video editing, more glam, and the obligatory female rapper. You can't have a girl-band without a rapper. The video is trending with over 56 million views at the time of writing.



If ITZY makes it global, Kia is hoping to get extra attention for the Soul. This all-new generation made its debut only a few months ago and retained its unique styling, sort of like a box version of the Beetle or 500.



Still, we'd like to point out that although the marketing campaign features plenty of shots with the Soul and the five band members, the actual music video only shows glimpses of five Souls being jumped and danced upon.



The so-called hamster car gains a new, sporty-looking GT-Line body and rides on the most modern compact car platform Kia has. The EV model should be a real treat, featuring the same batteries as the Kona.



Hyundai did something similar at the end of 2018, partnering up with the globally renowned boy band (not said in a derogatory tone)



