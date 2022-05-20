Kia Teases Upcoming Electric Commercial Vehicles

Like any other car manufacturer, Kia dreams of dominating the automotive world and it seems the company is already taking the first steps towards achieving its goal. It will start with all-electric commercial vans.
The Korean company has announced that a new dedicated factory is being built and that the operations there will focus on building a host of purpose-built electric vans (PVB).
There aren't many details available regarding the upcoming vehicles, but we do know the new Kia plant will be based at the company's Hwaseong site, and the plan is to have it up and running by 2025 when production of the new commercial EV vans is set to start.
We also have a couple of photos showing the silhouettes of a series of potential PBVs in different sizes. Check them out in the attached gallery.
Apparently, Kia's first purpose-built electric van, bearing code-name SW, will be a mid-sized model which will be built on its new scalable eS electric skateboard platform. Other smaller or larger vans will follow, all with angular but smooth futuristic designs.
"We will initially explore new markets with derivative PBV models, then gradually expand our presence in global markets with dedicated PBV models featuring autonomous driving technologies," said Kia CEO Ho Sung Song.
The upcoming commercial vans will be used for general logistics, fresh food, mobile offices, or shops.
By joining the electric commercial vehicle game, Kia aims to become "a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions" and "a PBV (Purpose-Built Vehicles) leader by 2030."
100,000 commercial vehicles will initially be built per year, with the car manufacturer aiming to increase production to 150,000 as demand increases.
This new PBV initiative is part of Kia's $25 billion "Plan S" shift to EVs, which the company initiated in 2020. Last month, the automaker introduced the Kia Niro Plus, its first purpose-built vehicle, serving as a taxi and ride-hailing commercial vehicle.
