Kia Shows Interior Sketches of Its New Compact SUV

Later this year, the South Korean market will get a new Kia SUV, one that will soon after that expand its reach to global markets. Still unnamed, the new SUV’s exterior was teased about two weeks ago (May 14), and now comes the first glimpse of the car’s interior.

5 photos



Kia did not say what materials it used to create the interior surfaces, apart from the fact that they are “high quality.” Metallic highlights in the air vents and a grab-bar on the passenger side of the center console are the only elements detailed in the sketches released so far.



As a whole, the car has been designed to draw youthful, tech-savvy buyers to the brand, especially the ones from the millennial generation.



“We have focused on designing a cabin unlike any other in the small SUV segment, with a greater sense of depth and richness to the design,” said in a statement Kia’s head of styling, Byung Chul Juh.



“Our newest model will offer greater pleasure and satisfaction to our customers, with a premium-quality interior that benefits from sophisticated design details.”



The new Kia SUV is based on the



On the outside, it uses a lot of the elements seen on the concept, including the design of the LED headlamps that extend until they nearly touch each other over the radiator grille.



The South Korean carmaker did not announce the exact date when the new SUV will be presented in full. Industry rumors point to it being called Tusker when it enters the market later this year. Kia describes the design of the interior as being broad and with "sweeping shapes." The entire cabin is centered around the 10.25-inch touchscreen of the infotainment system, and will come complete with Sound Mood Lighting.Kia did not say what materials it used to create the interior surfaces, apart from the fact that they are “high quality.” Metallic highlights in the air vents and a grab-bar on the passenger side of the center console are the only elements detailed in the sketches released so far.As a whole, the car has been designed to draw youthful, tech-savvy buyers to the brand, especially the ones from the millennial generation.“We have focused on designing a cabin unlike any other in the small SUV segment, with a greater sense of depth and richness to the design,” said in a statement Kia’s head of styling, Byung Chul Juh.“Our newest model will offer greater pleasure and satisfaction to our customers, with a premium-quality interior that benefits from sophisticated design details.”The new Kiais based on the SP Signature concept shown for the first time at the Delhi Auto Show in India in 2018.On the outside, it uses a lot of the elements seen on the concept, including the design of the LED headlamps that extend until they nearly touch each other over the radiator grille.The South Korean carmaker did not announce the exact date when the new SUV will be presented in full. Industry rumors point to it being called Tusker when it enters the market later this year.