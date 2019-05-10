ISS Robotic Arm Ready to Capture Dragon, Capsule Joins Five Others Now Docked

Kia Delays Soul EV In the U.S. Until 2020

Revealed in the fall of 2018 at the Los Angeles Auto Show , the Soul EV has been redesigned from the ground up for the 2020 model year. Even though Kia was supposed to open the order books in 2019, the chief operating officer announced that 2020 is more likely. 25 photos



As opposed to the Soul and Soul EV, the Niro is available with three levels of electrification starting with the Hybrid. The 2019 model year is priced at $23,490 in the United States. Opt for the Plug-In Hybrid or EV, and you’re looking at $28,500 or $38,500 before destination charge and the federal incentive from the U.S. government.



There’s no denying Kia has to balance the supply according to the demand, and there’s no denying that Kia offers sensible pricing in this regard. Given these circumstances, does it come as a surprise these vehicles are in demand in every part of the world where Kia is present?



While the Niro EV has 239 miles of EPA-rated range to offer from a full charge of the lithium-ion battery, the Soul EV manages



European and South Korean customers are treated to an entry-level battery with 39 kWh. As for propulsion, the front-mounted electric motor is capable of 204 PS (201 horsepower) and 395 Nm (291 pound-feet) of torque. Regardless of battery capacity, the Soul EV comes with four drive modes. These are Eco+, Eco, Comfort, and Sport.



Pricing hasn't been announced at the time of writing, but don't expect the Soul EV to be cheaper than the Kona Electric. The subcompact crossover from Hyundai offers 258 miles of range for $36,950 before destination and the $7,500 federal tax credit.