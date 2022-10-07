Kia America to Donate $500,000 to The Red Cross to Help With Hurricane Ian Aftermath

Kia America recently made an announcement that it will be making a $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross in order to help the people from Florida affected by the devastating Category 4 Hurricane Ian.
The sum donated to support the non-profit organization will go towards providing temporary shelter for people in need. Furthermore, they will ensure essential items such as food, water, other similar provisions, and required comfort items.
Furthermore, Kia Finance America customers that have also been affected by the storm could be eligible for payment relief solutions.
The statement didn’t go into specifics about how the payment relief solutions actually work, but they have provided the company’s customer service line, (866) 331-5632, in order for people to call and find out more about what options could be available for them at the time.
By supporting the American Red Cross, Kia is further enforcing its "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiative that has already donated close to $5,000,000 since 2019. Overall, Kia also made donations in areas related to education, medical facilities, and animal welfare.
In a recent news article by CNN, Evan Peterson, a Red Cross spokesperson, said that just because a storm like this has passed, it doesn’t automatically mean that people are in the clear, but far from it. Those affected still have to deal with the aftermath of it all. And among the natural consequences of the hurricane, there are also malevolent human factors to take into consideration.
The Red Cross has also issued a warning about insurance-related scams. The short version is that people should be on the lookout for unsolicited help regarding insurance claims, especially if these people are asking for money upfront.
Hurricane Ian started on September 28 and caused damages worth over $60 billion. At the time of writing, over 100 fatalities were reported in the state of Florida.
