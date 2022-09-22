KBA Clarifies What Abnormalities It Found on Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot

On September 9, we told you that the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA, Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority) ordered Tesla to fix “abnormalities” in Autopilot’s software. WirtschaftsWoche revealed that but did not disclose what KBA asked Tesla to change. We asked the German market surveillance authority about that and just got the answer from it. Interestingly, it shows once again that Europe will not approve anything based on what Tesla claims.

8 photos