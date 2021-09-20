"Misleading and Irresponsible:" That’s How NTSB Chair Qualifies Tesla’s FSD

After Jennifer Homendy became the chair of the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board), we knew Tesla would be under even more scrutiny. The entity has been urging the company to adopt a safer approach with its autonomous driving quest for a long time. However, Tesla mostly ignored it because the NTSB has no enforcement authority. In an interview with the WSJ (Wall Street Journal), Homendy spared no words about how Tesla names its Level 2 beta software.

8 photos