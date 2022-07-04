Tesla Receives Recall Order From Germany, Issues OTA Update to Solve the Problem

More on this:

1 Tesla Closes Its German Money Furnace: Giga Gruenheide Needs Corrections, More Workers

2 Tesla Halts Deliveries of German Model Y Performance Due to Rear Motor Defect

3 First Tesla Model Y With Structural Battery Pack Assembled at Giga Berlin Is Undrivable

4 New Tesla Model Y Is Riddled With Problems, the Owner Still Very Much Loves It

5 The Service Manual Reveals Tesla Model Y's Structural Battery Is Removable and Replaceable