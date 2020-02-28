1 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Wagon Is What Perfection Looks Like

Jeep Trackhawk vs. Stelvio Quadrifoglio Drag Race Is Pure Sibling Rivalry

Which is faster, an Italian exotic supercar or a supercharged Corvette? Nobody cares; they all want SUVs, which is why we're sharing this drag race between the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. 4 photos



The SUV that probably can't be built again. Its 2.9-liter engine has been developed with a lot of help from Ferrari, something which Maranello doesn't want to do anymore. This 90-degree V6 wouldn't be out of place in an entry-level supercar, having an especially sweet and raspy soundtrack.



Meanwhile, the Trackhawk is like the sledgehammer of SUVs, not a controlled precision tool, but still deadly. This Dodge Charger Hellcat of 4x4 is propelled by the famous supercharged V8 with 707 horsepower. It too delivers a unique aural experience.



What happens when you arrange a drag race between the two? Well, at least on paper, the Jeep looks like it's supposed to win. It makes 202 horsepower more. That's light having an extra Civic Si engine.



But the weight difference is also like somebody added a huge lump of metal, which results in a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds for the Jeep, only 01. seconds faster than the Stelvio.



Somehow, Car Magazine ends up with an impeccably close drag race. The launch control of the Alfa is amazing, putting it just ahead of the Jeep from the beginning of the race, a small lead which it maintains for a while.



However, the quarter-mile time of the Trackhawk is 12.37 seconds, which puts it ahead of the less powerful Alfa Romeo. We imagine the outcome is good for both camps, as the Stelvio's slight drag racing deficit is compensated by the handling.



