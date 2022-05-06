Jeep Teams Up With Igloo to Keep Your Drinks Cold With New Special Edition Playmate Cooler

If you enjoy climbing behind the wheel of your car and taking nice long road trips to some beautiful spot in the wilderness, odds are you frequently use a cooler for your drinks. There’s nothing worse than arriving at your destination and whatever beverages you’ve brought along are now smoldering hot because of the outside temperature.
Well, ok, maybe there are worse things than that, but having to drink an air temperature soda is not at all fun, unless you’re walking through the desert like Saul Goodman from Better Call Saul. But I digress. Keeping your drinks cool is very important, let’s just leave it at that.
On that same note, we’re here to check out Igloo’s Jeep-branded Playmate coolers, which just came out featuring original artwork aimed at Jeep enthusiasts who also appreciate having their drinks (or snacks, like sandwiches or candy bars) stay cool for the entire duration of their journey. Customers can order their special-edition Jeep Stickers Playmate Pal in one of two color options: Sapphire or Carbon.
Each cooler has a price tag of $44.99 and boasts a 7-quart capacity that fits up to nine 12-ounce cans.
Visually, Igloo designed the new Jeep Stickers Playmate Pal to feature custom graphics reminiscent of Jeep’s instantly recognizable seven-slot grille. Other highlights include the Jeep brand mark, adventure-inspired stickers (if you like collecting things, that is), and that’s pretty much it really – it's a drinks cooler, not a particle accelerator.
“The Jeep brand embodies the spirit of adventure while Igloo further enhances the good times had on those adventures – it's a partnership we’re excited to take together,” said Igloo chief marketing officer, Brian Garofalow. “Thanks to the fun, timeless design and ability to keep road drinks and snacks perfectly fresh, the brand-new Jeep Playmate is going to make Jeep life even cooler.”
