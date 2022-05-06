Toyota RAV4 Gives Lamborghini Gallardo a Kiss on the Cheek, Camera Captures the Crash

You know how sometimes you just need a little bit of luck in order for your day/week, and perhaps month or more not to take a turn for the worse? Well, the Gods definitely didn’t smile upon the owner of this Lamborghini Gallardo, whose ride had to be put in the shop after a Toyota RAV4 got a bit too close to it.
Looking perhaps to hear that naturally aspirated V10 engine scream as it took off, the people in the car behind it took out their phones and started recording a video. Little did they know that they were about to capture an accident on camera involving the supercar in question.
As the lights turned green, the Lamborghini Gallardo drove away quite slowly, and it seems that the driver saw the Toyota RAV4 approaching from the right side a little too late, hence the swerving maneuver. However, it was already too late to avoid the impact, as the compact crossover kept coming, with no intention of stopping, and it eventually T-boned it.
The impact was rather brutal, as the Italian supercar did an impromptu 90-degree turn almost on the spot. As for the damages recorded, we’d reckon the rear right suspension and wheel would be on the list, alongside the quarter panel, rear bumper, and maybe the taillight. It is likely that the passenger side door will need to be replaced too, or at least repaired, so the owner could be looking at a five-digit bill from the shop, which should be covered by the insurance of the person driving the RAV4.
On a more positive note, no one seems to have been injured in this accident that could have easily been avoided if the Toyota didn’t run a red light. The crash presumably happened somewhere in Los Angeles, at an undisclosed date.
As the lights turned green, the Lamborghini Gallardo drove away quite slowly, and it seems that the driver saw the Toyota RAV4 approaching from the right side a little too late, hence the swerving maneuver. However, it was already too late to avoid the impact, as the compact crossover kept coming, with no intention of stopping, and it eventually T-boned it.
The impact was rather brutal, as the Italian supercar did an impromptu 90-degree turn almost on the spot. As for the damages recorded, we’d reckon the rear right suspension and wheel would be on the list, alongside the quarter panel, rear bumper, and maybe the taillight. It is likely that the passenger side door will need to be replaced too, or at least repaired, so the owner could be looking at a five-digit bill from the shop, which should be covered by the insurance of the person driving the RAV4.
On a more positive note, no one seems to have been injured in this accident that could have easily been avoided if the Toyota didn’t run a red light. The crash presumably happened somewhere in Los Angeles, at an undisclosed date.