Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango Recalled for Stuck EGR Valve

Back in August 2021, the FCA US LLC Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization couldn’t ignore the mounting reports from assembly plant workers alleging EGR valves sticking open. Come September 2021, the automaker met with engineers and the supplier to review the issue and understand what causes the EGR valve to stick open.
From October 2021 through April 2022, all of the involved parties concluded that a potential safety consequence is possible. With the exhaust gas recirculation valve stuck open, the 3.6-liter V6 that equips the suspect vehicles may experience a loss of motive power during low loads, increasing the risk of an accident in scenarios that include negotiating an intersection.
Part number 05281256AG is produced by the peeps at BorgWarner, one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, the American multinational is mostly specialized in engine and drivetrain applications that include turbos and transmission componentry.
As of April 14th this year, the automaker known as Stellantis following the merger with Group PSA is aware of no fewer than 230 warranty claims, 21 customer assistance records, as well as two field reports potentially related to this issue for all markets. The earliest claim dates to August 17th, 2021.
A total of 1,308 vehicles are called back stateside, all of them fitted with the Pentastar engine. The 2021 model year Dodge Durango opens the list with production dates ranging from August 21st, 2021 to November 24th, 2021.
The WK Grand Cherokee, a.k.a. the previous generation, is also affected to the tune of 594 units manufactured through November 20th, 2021. Next up, we have the WL Grand Cherokee split between 583 examples of the standard-wheelbase variant and one unit of the seven-seat long wheelbase.
The remedy component is, obviously enough, a replacement exhaust gas recirculation valve assembly. FCA US LLC didn’t mention why the original EGR valve sticks open, nor did it mention if the new assembly features an improved design. Customer notifications will be mailed out on June 17th.
