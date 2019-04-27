Jeep Offers Gladiator Lease At $143 Per Month

autoevolution

No, you haven’t read that wrong. At $143 per month before fees for 24 months, with 10 percent down, the Gladiator appears to be an interesting choice to lease in the United States. Even though the actual out-of-pocket cost will vary, this offer is more than meets the eye.
Autoblog.com explains that “the Gladiator is expected to retain close to 90 percent of its value” after two years, and that’s absolutely amazing for a mid-size pickup truck. The Jeep badge makes a difference, alright! On the other hand, don’t forget that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is trying to steal customers from the Ranger, Tacoma, and Colorado.

The Gladiator is the most expensive mid-size pickup in the United States, starting at $33,545 (excluding destination charge) for the Sport with roll-up windows. For the sake of comparison, the Colorado starts at $21,695, the Ranger is $24,300, and the best-selling Tacoma retails at $25,700.

Also important of highlighting is that Jeep is selling a means to a lifestyle, not a pickup truck. As the saying goes, it’s a Jeep thing! The lease offer should also convince people to buy the truck outright, keeping it for a few years, then sell it with minimal depreciation ahead of the mid-cycle refresh.

“Going to a different trim level or lease term will change the monthly cost of the lease,” but what did you expect? The Launch Edition, which is limited to 4,190 examples, sold out in a single day despite the $60,815 sticker price. That’s an astonishing $17,000 more than the Gladiator Rubicon!

An alternative to the most off-road Gladiator on offer is the Colorado ZR2 from Chevrolet. With off-road parts from American Expedition Vehicles, the extended cab starts at $48,045 while the crew cab levels up to $49,645.

Turning out attention back to Jeep, the Wrangler-styled pickup comes as standard with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 will be introduced next year, featuring upgraded technologies. Oh, and by the way, the Gladiator is available with a manual!
