Jeep Discounts the JL Wrangler Up To $9,485

Even though it’s one of the hottest SUVs out there, the JL Wrangler is available with up to $9,485 off the suggested retail price. These substantial incentives apply to leftover inventory from the 2018 model year, which has been recalled in October 2018 over a problem with the chassis welds.

“That's almost 22% discount off MSRP” according to SUV from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. “As usual, expect the Unlimited to be easier to find compared to two-door Wrangler models.”



Curiously enough, a handful of JK models were sold for 2018 alongside the JL. Given the popularity of the redesigned model, the JK was sent off with sizeable incentives of their own. In 2018, Wrangler sales improved to 240,032 in the United States compared to 190,522 in 2017. So far in 2019, the numbers suggest the Wrangler is as popular as ever.



The Wrangler starts at $27,945 excluding destination, meaning that Jeep slots the off-road SUV between the compact Cherokee ($25,490) and mid-size Grand Cherokee ($31,945). Level up to



Later in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the Wrangler will go through a couple of changes thanks to the Gladiator. One of them is the addition of the EcoDiesel V6 turbo diesel, redesigned for better performance and superior efficiency. The eTorque mild-hybrid Pentastar V6 will be added to the range as well, more or less unchanged from the engine that comes standard in the Ram 1500 half-ton pickup truck.



