Jeep Expands European Lineup With Grand Cherokee S Special Edition

23 Jan 2018, 16:09 UTC ·
by
Can you believe the WK2 celebrates its 9th anniversary in 2018? Jeep presented the fourth-generation Grand Cherokee in 2009 at the New York Auto Show, and bearing in mind the facelift came for the 2017 model year, it’ll be a long wait until an all-new model comes along. Till then, Jeep decided to freshen up the Grand Cherokee in Europe with a blacked-out special edition complemented by Low Gloss Granite Crystal accents.
Baptized S, the Euro-spec Grand Cherokee in this attire is painted black and features 20-inch Granite Crystal aluminum wheels. The murdered-out look is furthered by the Gloss Black grille and window surround, as well as the Black Chrome finish for the exhaust tips. Hopping in the S reveals lots of black leather, wood and Anodized Gun Metal trim, as well as Grand Cherokee SRT-like Black Nappa perforated leather for the seats.

As standard, Jeep of Europe ships the Grand Cherokee S with sports suspension, Quadra-Drive II full-time 4WD, rear electronic limited-slip differential, Hill-descent Control, and no less than five settings for the Selec-Terrain traction management system: Auto, Snow, Mud, Sand, Rock. The latest interpretation of the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay mirroring functions.

Building on “26 years of sales success and technological records during which time the Grand Cherokee has come to define the premium SUV segment it created in 1992,” the S is offered with premium audio supplied by Alpine, heated and ventilated front seats, panoramic dual-pane sunroof, and safety features such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain options number three, and all come with the ZF-developed eight-speed automatic transmission. First of all, there’s the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 from VM Motori, which offers 250 horsepower at the crankshaft. The mid-range choice is the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 286 horsepower on tap. As for the best engine the Grand Cherokee S has to offer, that would be the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, churning out 352 horsepower.
