Spyshots: 2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift Reveals Updated Interior

19 Jan 2018, 10:34 UTC ·
by
The Renegade has proven a massive hit, taking the Jeep badge to new heights and, fortunately, the automotive producer isn't resting on its laurels. For instance, the company's engineers are currently working full time to complete the development of the 2019 Jeep Renegade facelift, with a prototype of the compact crossover having recently been spied.
The test car is covered in heavy camouflage, so it's difficult to tell what lies underneath. Nevertheless, given the fact that even the camo features a boxy design, we're not expecting the company's designers to risk playing with the appealing angular approach of vehicle too much.

Sweden's northern region, with its vicious weather, means the test car group involving the redesigned Renegade was seriously tested. So if somebody asked the test engineers about that thick camo, the answer would probably involve the vehicles having to deal with the cold.

On a more serious note, the prototype that lies before you does allow one to take a good look at the cabin and the news is positive. To be more precise, the central side of the dashboard bring hefty changes. From the more generous infotainment screen to fresh climate control dials that resemble those on the 2019 Cherokee, there are multiple reasons to rejoice.

On the tech side, we'll mention the wildest forum chat out there. The rumor mill talks about Jeep retiring the unrefined 2.4-liter engine of the Renegade, with this making room for a fresh unit. And optimists see the 2.0-liter turbo-four animating the Cherokee and the Wrangler as the ideal candidate for the job.

We're expecting Jeep to unveil the revamped Renegade by the end of the current year, with this landing as a 2019 model.

This means we have enough time to come across fresh details on this crossover matter and we'll bring these to you as soon as we get our keyboard on them.
