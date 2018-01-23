autoevolution
 

2019 MINI Cooper E Electric Vehicle Spied Testing At -30 Degrees Celsius

23 Jan 2018, 17:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Remember the MINI E? Based on the three-door hatchback and produced in limited numbers as the test field for BMW Project i, the electrified Cooper has 200 horsepower up its sleeve from a front-mounted asynchronous motor. And thanks to the 35-kWh lithium-ion battery, the EPA certified the E at 100 miles of range and 98 MPGe combined.
15 photos
2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E
A decade after MINI started the program in the United States of America, the automaker will introduce a more volume-oriented successor in the form of this fellow here. The name of the EV remains a mystery, though it’s highly probable for MINI to adopt the Cooper E name.

Previewed by the Electric Concept at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Cooper E or whatever it will be called is pictured here testing in extremely cold weather. The carparazzi tell that MINI has been testing the car at -30 degrees Celsius for an hour, trialing the all-new, all-electric powertrain.

On first glance, it’s hard to tell this car apart from the three-door hatchback. Look closer and focus on the smallest of details, and you’ll notice the regenerative braking system, different grille, plus the resculpted front and rear bumpers. The headlights come from the pre-facelift F56, which is an indicator this is a work-in-progress prototype.

The lack of exhaust pipes and the charge port door further confirm the electric nature of the Cooper E, as if the “Electric Test Vehicle” stickers weren’t obvious enough. And finally, it appears the ground clearance of the e-MINI doesn’t differ too much from the current lineup.

Having said these, not much is known about what hides under the skin of the Cooper E. The most practical scenario is a powertrain derived from the BMW i3. Depending on battery capacity, the i3 is EPA-rated 118 to 124 miles on the combined driving cycle. As for get-up-and-go, the smallest member of the BMW i family boasts 170 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm).
2019 MINI Cooper E 2019 MINI E spyshots MINI Cooper E MINI E EV Mini
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
MINI models:
MINI ConvertibleMINI Convertible CompactMINI Hatch 5 DoorsMINI Hatch 5 Doors CompactMINI HatchMINI Hatch CompactMINI CountrymanMINI Countryman CrossoverMINI ConvertibleMINI Convertible CompactAll MINI models  