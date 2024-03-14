Jeep Avenger Heading to Australia With EV Power From the Equivalent of $35,715

Jeep's Australian arm is readying the Avenger's introduction locally. The first copies will arrive at dealers in the year's fourth quarter, and the model will be offered in three trim levels with electric firepower.
Kicking off the range is the Longitude. This model starts at AU$53,990 (equaling US$35,715) and comes with 17-inch alloys, cloth upholstery, TechnoLeather steering wheel, 7-inch digital dials, 10.25-inch infotainment, keyless go, and many safety systems. Here, Jeep mentions autonomous emergency braking, driver attention assist, traffic sign recognition, hill descent control, adaptive cruise control, and many others.
Next up comes the Limited. The mid-spec version of the Jeep Avenger family has a base price of AU$57,990 (US$38,365). It adds a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, satellite navigation, a wireless charging pad, cloth and TechnoLeather upholstery, keyless entry, electric tailgate, power-folding side mirrors with integrated puddle lamps, front, side, and rear parking sensors, a second-row USB socket, and traffic sign information.
Rounding off the offering is the Jeep Avenger Summit. Pricing for this model starts at AU$63,990 (US$42,330), and if you're going for it, you'll get 18-inch alloys, LED exterior lighting, glossy black accents on the grille, a bi-color finish, and rear privacy windows. Inside, it has leather-accented seats with heating, a massaging function for the driver's seat, which is also electrically adjustable, a heated windscreen, and a sunroof.
Regardless of your selection, all versions of the subcompact crossover feature the same powertrain. The electric motor generates 115 kW (156 ps/154 hp) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque and takes its juice from a 54 kWh battery pack. The latter was mounted under the front and rear seats and central tunnel. Plugging it in for three minutes at a 100 kW connection will give it enough juice for 30 km (19 miles). A 20-80% recharge takes 24 minutes, and it can be fully recharged (0-100%) in 5.5 hours at 11 kW. The total driving range is up to 396 km (246 miles).
In production since last year, the Jeep Avenger comes to life at the Stellantis factory in Tychy, Poland. The model builds on the same underpinnings as the Peugeot 2008, Opel/Vauxhall Mokka, DS 3 Crossback, Fiat 600e, and others. The upcoming Alfa Romeo Milano will use the same platform when it launches later this year, and the Italian model will also be put together at the same Polish facility. Besides the electric powertrain, the Avenger is also offered with internal combustion power.
The Jeep Avenger's color palette includes seven distinct hues and a bi-color proposal, complemented by several colors available inside, which are linked to the selected grade. The automaker says that the premium paint finish is a AU$990 (US$665) option, whereas, for a bi-tone look, interested parties will have to pay AU$495 (US$325).
