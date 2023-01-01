JDM-Powered Corvette C4 Goes for First Street Drive

The automotive side of YouTube is filled with insane builds, one crazier than the other. In this context of people modifying absolutely anything they can get their hands on, it's hard to create one for yourself and make it stand out. With that said, Adam LZ managed to create something that easily caught our attention.
Adam LZ has been a staple on YouTube for more than a decade, starting with the documentation of his BMX career, but there always were hints of cool cars in his videos. Everything shifted, though, when he bought a cream Nissan S13. After that, the rest is history.
Nowadays, Adam competes in Formula Drift with the RTR team and keeps himself busy with insane builds on his YouTube channel. Among the long, long list of cars that he has in his collection, we find a plethora of different fun-having machines, like his 1,000-hp Formula Drift S15 or a 4-rotor A90 Supra.
One of his latest builds is a Corvette C4, which is pretty surprising given the fact that Japanese cars are usually his norm. So, what’s so special about this Corvette? If you just look at the base car when they bought it, it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary, just your run-of-the-mill C4 with low miles.
But we're talking about Adam LZ here, so it got pretty special treatment. First of all, I should mention that this build was done by Drift HQ, a company Adam bought in 2021. Now, let’s get to the build itself. As you can expect, the list of custom work is really extensive, so I’ll go over the highlights, but don’t think for a second that anything was left untouched.
When you first look at this car, a lot of different things scream at you, the widebody kit being the first one. The Björk body kit is really special, bringing JDM appearance to a world of bald-eagle performance. Completing the outside, you can find white three-piece wheels that resemble the stock ones and a dashing Drift HQ green paint.
Now, under the hood is where things get even more insane, with an RB25 NEO in a single turbo setup. The car is pushing around 350 hp (355 ps) at the wheels, with more room to grow, but currently limited due to a weak clutch. Even in this "low power" mode, the car still makes all the right noises, and Adam finally took it out on its first street drive.
This build is certainly interesting, to say the least. Purists will be upset, even more so considering that the car was in mint condition when they bought it, but it is 100% in Adam LZ fashion. And, after all, it’s their car, their money, so they get to choose what they do with it, and they most certainly turned it into something cool.
Nowadays, Adam competes in Formula Drift with the RTR team and keeps himself busy with insane builds on his YouTube channel. Among the long, long list of cars that he has in his collection, we find a plethora of different fun-having machines, like his 1,000-hp Formula Drift S15 or a 4-rotor A90 Supra.
One of his latest builds is a Corvette C4, which is pretty surprising given the fact that Japanese cars are usually his norm. So, what’s so special about this Corvette? If you just look at the base car when they bought it, it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary, just your run-of-the-mill C4 with low miles.
But we're talking about Adam LZ here, so it got pretty special treatment. First of all, I should mention that this build was done by Drift HQ, a company Adam bought in 2021. Now, let’s get to the build itself. As you can expect, the list of custom work is really extensive, so I’ll go over the highlights, but don’t think for a second that anything was left untouched.
When you first look at this car, a lot of different things scream at you, the widebody kit being the first one. The Björk body kit is really special, bringing JDM appearance to a world of bald-eagle performance. Completing the outside, you can find white three-piece wheels that resemble the stock ones and a dashing Drift HQ green paint.
Now, under the hood is where things get even more insane, with an RB25 NEO in a single turbo setup. The car is pushing around 350 hp (355 ps) at the wheels, with more room to grow, but currently limited due to a weak clutch. Even in this "low power" mode, the car still makes all the right noises, and Adam finally took it out on its first street drive.
This build is certainly interesting, to say the least. Purists will be upset, even more so considering that the car was in mint condition when they bought it, but it is 100% in Adam LZ fashion. And, after all, it’s their car, their money, so they get to choose what they do with it, and they most certainly turned it into something cool.