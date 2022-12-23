Ze Germans Are Now Tuning C8 'Vettes, Say 'Hallo' to the 'Avatar'

Well, it’s not really the Germans who have had their way with this particular Chevrolet Corvette, because Larte Design is a Russian company, but it was signed by their German arm, and photographed in an underground parking lot in Dusseldorf.
At first glance, there’s nothing special about it, if you can ignore that exotic and very pretty exterior design, which is all-black here, with a touch of red on the brake calipers. However, if you look closely at the pictures shared by Larte on social media this week, then you will see that it has a body kit, which is known as the ‘Avatar’ – completely unrelated to James Cameron’s movies.
To absolutely no one’s surprise, the add-ons were made of carbon fiber, and according to the tuner, “each part retains the Corvette’s DNA, and emphasizes its sporty character.” Usually, these statements are overrated, but in this case, we do agree with them, because the result is very eye-catching, despite the extensive amount of work that went into it, and which could have turned it into a kitschy ride.
But Larte is not Mansory, and the pictured ‘Vette deserves its 15 minutes of fame, hence why we decided to share it with you. Some of the novelties comprise the new front hood with a vented design, big apron, beefier side skirts, rear diffuser with additional brake lights in the middle, different side mirror casings, and some other additions at the front, sides, and rear that contribute to its enhanced nature. It also has new mufflers, and 20-inch wheels, and everything was painted black.
The Russian tuner wasn’t willing to detail the cockpit of their tuned Corvette Avatar, and this probably means that they haven’t done anything to it. From the images shared by them online recently, we can see that it has tan leather upholstery wrapped around the seats, and probably on other parts too, like the door cards. Elsewhere, it should be the usual amount of gear normally found in GM’s sports model.
It is probably the same when it comes to the engine as well, because chances are that it retains the stock output and torque. The Stingray variant of the Corvette C8 uses a 6.2-liter V8 engine, with 495 hp (502 ps / 369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque produced when ordered with the optional performance exhaust system. Those may not be jaw-dropping numbers in today’s car world, but they do allow it to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in less than 3 seconds, and a 194 mph (312 kph) top speed.
Larte is currently accepting orders for the Avatar body kit, and they haven’t said how much it costs. Still, this question can easily be answered by reaching out to them directly, and if you do, drop a line below and tell us about the Benjamins too.
