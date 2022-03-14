Jay Leno Gets To Drive an Unrestored 1931 Auburn 8–98 A, Falls in Love

It’s exactly how Jay Leno loves them: all original and unrestored. This 1931 Auburn has made its way inside the American’s star garage. It doesn’t stay there for long, though! The 8-98 A is taken on the public roads to stretch its legs a bit.
“You don’t find them like this anymore,” says Jay Leno about the 1931 Auburn 8-98 A while looking at it like it’s just gotten out of the museum after a great escape plan.
The Auburn 8-98 A has an eight-cylinder engine under the hood capable of 115 HP, and, as some experts put it, it can be one of the best-looking vintage cars one can come across. The American manufacturer was one of the brands that got off the right foot after the 1929 Wall Street crash. Its take on personal mobility was right on time with the general wish for wellbeing. People wanted something better, cooler, more comfortable, and with enough power.
Auburn delivered.
It didn’t stop there. The carmaker anticipated the need for customization and offered the “Custom line.” That’s why this car reviewed by Jay Leno has the “A” in the name. It marks that it is a distinguishable vehicle, one that’s not just another production car coming out of the factory. It also means there were serious upgrades installed, like the enhanced frame, the dual-ratio rear axle, an interior with high-quality materials, and wire wheels.
At the time, the Auburn 8-98 A was a lot of car for the money that was needed to make it your own. You could’ve chosen a Chevrolet or this. It would’ve been really easy to make the right decision.
Unlike how Jay Leno treats modern cars, get ready for a full history lesson here with the Auburn 1931 8-98 A. His talking partner, the owner of the vehicle, is also very knowledgeable. We won’t spoil the details, so you can watch it right now and enjoy every minute of it.
