Jay Leno Drives the First Turbocharged Production Car, the 1962 Oldsmobile Jetfire

Jay Leno had an exclusive chance to check out a meticulously restored 1962 Oldsmobile Jetfire owned by Eric Jensen of Olds Jetfire YouTube Channel.It’s unclear which between the Oldsmobile Jetfire and the Chevrolet Corvair Monza got a turbocharger first. Leno believes the Jetfire got out a few weeks before the Corvair but agrees the Monza receives a lot more publicity, making people more inclined to think it could be the first turbocharged car.Jensen is a true Oldsmobile guy. He started working on his first model at 13 years old. His family also has a long history with the classic from his great-grandfather down to his dad.Turbochargers didn’t just stumble into the American automotive space by chance. Facing ever-increasing competition from European automakers with smaller, lighter, fuel-efficient cars, GM figured a way to keep running their huge V8s without compromising efficiency - turbochargers.Everything new faces a few teething problems, and unfortunately, like all flagship designs, the Oldsmobile Jetfire took the fall.For starters, the Oldsmobile’s suspension wasn’t at its best. Even with 35% more torque from the turbocharger, GM used the same suspension system on the F85 Cutlass that needed a ton of improvement.Also, the Jetfire used a unique solution, “rocket fluid,” which was a mix of water and ethanol, to avoid detonation that could potentially lead to engine knock. New owners felt this was a chore they couldn’t keep up with.“The Corvair Turbo had no wastegate at all. It was a very simple unit. While this thing has all sorts of diaphragms and impellers turning at 90,000 RPMs. It’s a really neat piece of kit. I think it’s a fantastic car, and it’s still unassuming in this body style,” Leno said, cruising down the road.