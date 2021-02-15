1923 Ford Model T on 21-Inch Wire Wheels Is a Cabinetmaker’s Work of Art

No one can deny the role of the Ford Model T in the evolution and ultimate success of the automobile. It is thanks largely to this machine that the world we live in today revolves around the automobile. Sadly, not many people are into Model Ts anymore.
There is a small group of enthusiasts keeping the Model T flame burning, and it is thanks to them that the old-timers we see on the roads today are still around. Not in that many numbers as, say, the cars from after the war, but still, they’re there.
Naturally, one would have to look really hard to find an unspoiled T. Customization is what happened to most of the ones still around and to be honest, we don’t regret it being so.
Just look at the 1923 Model T we have here. Rebuilt as a C-Cab using a generous amount of wood, it brings to the table the classic lines of the pre-war era cars and would be a perfect fit in any specialized parade.
That’s because the woodwork that makes up a good chunk of the cabin and the bed at the rear does not come from the hands of a custom car builder, but from those of a cabinetmaker who also happened to own the car.
We're told the truck was, in fact, part of many touring and local shows in and around the Detroit area over the past few years.
Propped on 21-inch wire wheels and running a 4-cylinder engine linked to a manual transmission, the old truck is looking for its new companion at shows and is willing to leave GR Auto Gallery’s premises with whoever is willing to pay $11,900 for it. It does so with changes other than the visible ones, including fitting a 12-volt system, a distributor, and an alternator.
Naturally, one would have to look really hard to find an unspoiled T. Customization is what happened to most of the ones still around and to be honest, we don’t regret it being so.
Just look at the 1923 Model T we have here. Rebuilt as a C-Cab using a generous amount of wood, it brings to the table the classic lines of the pre-war era cars and would be a perfect fit in any specialized parade.
That’s because the woodwork that makes up a good chunk of the cabin and the bed at the rear does not come from the hands of a custom car builder, but from those of a cabinetmaker who also happened to own the car.
We're told the truck was, in fact, part of many touring and local shows in and around the Detroit area over the past few years.
Propped on 21-inch wire wheels and running a 4-cylinder engine linked to a manual transmission, the old truck is looking for its new companion at shows and is willing to leave GR Auto Gallery’s premises with whoever is willing to pay $11,900 for it. It does so with changes other than the visible ones, including fitting a 12-volt system, a distributor, and an alternator.