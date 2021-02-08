Rat Rod Green 1925 Ford Model TT Comes With Racing Seats, Just in Case

In the early decades of the last century, pickup trucks were not uncommon on American roads. Several companies were making them, including the time’s giants Autocar or Reo. As the one who opened the doors to personal cars on a massive scale, Ford had no plans of watching from the sidelines, and in 1917 it introduced the Model TT.
The trucks were of course based on the Model T, and used the experience the carmaker gained on the battlefields of the First World War. Yet the TT was not a truck as we understand the term today, because at least at first, Ford did nothing more than supply the chassis, and the buyer was tasked with supplying the bodywork. It wasn’t until 1924 that TT trucks were shipped with bodies right off the factory floor.
The one we have before us is a 1925 model year although, as we can clearly see, it is far from a factory-supplied form. Officially described as a 1925 Ford Model T Roadster Pickup on Gateway Classic Cars where it presently sells, it is a customized piece of machinery, holder of a commercial vehicle registration.
Some of the truck’s original bodywork remains, things like the rear window surrounds and areas behind the doors, but mostly this is a custom build, down the minute details like the hand made door handles, dash knobs, or brake lights.
The very straight panels of the cabin, flanked by two motorcycle mirrors, hold an interior with racing seats, in case the idea of going to the track crosses the owner’s mind, and cool little details like the iron fist knuckle on the shifter, a Datsun 240Z dashboard holding Auto Meter gauges, and even cup holders.
Before the cabin, exposed to the elements as with all other hot rods, sits a 351ci (5.8-liter) engine worked by means of a 3-speed automatic. The engine has been used for just 2,700 miles (4,300 km) since the build was completed.
The asking price for the Rat Rod Green-painted machine is $42,000.
