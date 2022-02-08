Jay Leno Makes Public Why He's Not a DMC DeLorean Guy During Live Podcast

Forget the AE 86 tofu delivering teen of Mt. Akina, the Legend of the DMC DeLorean is perhaps the most epic story ever told in the motor industry. Though caught up in a controversial scandal, John DeLorean was the brains behind one of the sexiest car concepts of the '80s. During a podcast with Cars and Culture with Jason Stein, Jay Leno was firm about his thoughts of the man behind the legendary “Back to the Future" car.

