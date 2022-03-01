Jay Leno Drives the 2022 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance, Says It Feels Like a Gas Car

The Mustang has been turned by Ford into an all-electric crossover SUV. Now Jay Leno got his hands on the GT Performance model and points out the advantages. You’ll be surprised to find out that the American TV star with a YouTube side hustle is finding this car to be quite adequate.
Is this a turning point for the Mustang Mach-E? It might very well be. When a real petrol head gets behind the wheel of an EV with a name inspired from a legend and says it feels like “a gas car”, you might end up asking yourself some important questions. One might sound like: “Why have I ignored EVs until now?”
The passionate car collector also thinks that someone with no knowledge about cars and systems of propulsion wouldn't know that this Mustang Mach-E is fully electric. Its behavior is natural and it doesn't feel like an abrupt departure from what the majority of drivers know to be the norm.
As Jay Leno puts it, “there are no real disadvantages” to owning a Mustang Mach-E, let alone the GT Performance. He’s impressed by how far technology has taken us and even underlines that maintenance can’t be a headache anymore. There are fewer parts that need replacing of repairing. Electric cars are turning the ownership experience into a low-cost opportunity. Moreover, the little things like the absence of the door handles is a plus for him. It really suits this vehicle’s philosophy.
Leno drives the car and praises it for keeping its true EV nature. He likes the absence of fake sound, but immediately discovers it to be active while flooring the car. His smile disappears, but not for long. Dave Pericak, Ford’s man with the plan, argues in favor of having this feature by pointing out it can make the car feel faster. The ambient noise played is just the amplified whining of the electric motors. The 480 HP and 634 lb-ft of torque machine is keeping Jay Leno on the better side of things, as he discovers this is more than enough power to keep you happy. The EPA range of 270 miles (434 km), however, might not be that uplifting.
The rebodied Ford Falcon is reborn into another form factor, one that’s aligned with the progress that we need to make all over to world. There’s an undeniable necessity for alternative fuel. We have to stop global warming somehow and electricity will play a major role in the years to come. This is a common burden for the entire planet.
We agree with Jay Leno’s saying about the new version of the Mustang: it’s becoming a brand on its own and you can sell these cars in dedicated showrooms. They’re good as an alternative to internal combustion engines, but they’re no Tesla - yet. Also, let’s not forget some people might like that.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance is but a glimpse of what’s to come from the Michigan-based carmaker. For now, it has done well. It's already outselling the original gas Mustang. The future is bright and that’s what Jay Leno thinks too. Here’s his full take.
The passionate car collector also thinks that someone with no knowledge about cars and systems of propulsion wouldn't know that this Mustang Mach-E is fully electric. Its behavior is natural and it doesn't feel like an abrupt departure from what the majority of drivers know to be the norm.
As Jay Leno puts it, “there are no real disadvantages” to owning a Mustang Mach-E, let alone the GT Performance. He’s impressed by how far technology has taken us and even underlines that maintenance can’t be a headache anymore. There are fewer parts that need replacing of repairing. Electric cars are turning the ownership experience into a low-cost opportunity. Moreover, the little things like the absence of the door handles is a plus for him. It really suits this vehicle’s philosophy.
Leno drives the car and praises it for keeping its true EV nature. He likes the absence of fake sound, but immediately discovers it to be active while flooring the car. His smile disappears, but not for long. Dave Pericak, Ford’s man with the plan, argues in favor of having this feature by pointing out it can make the car feel faster. The ambient noise played is just the amplified whining of the electric motors. The 480 HP and 634 lb-ft of torque machine is keeping Jay Leno on the better side of things, as he discovers this is more than enough power to keep you happy. The EPA range of 270 miles (434 km), however, might not be that uplifting.
The rebodied Ford Falcon is reborn into another form factor, one that’s aligned with the progress that we need to make all over to world. There’s an undeniable necessity for alternative fuel. We have to stop global warming somehow and electricity will play a major role in the years to come. This is a common burden for the entire planet.
We agree with Jay Leno’s saying about the new version of the Mustang: it’s becoming a brand on its own and you can sell these cars in dedicated showrooms. They’re good as an alternative to internal combustion engines, but they’re no Tesla - yet. Also, let’s not forget some people might like that.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance is but a glimpse of what’s to come from the Michigan-based carmaker. For now, it has done well. It's already outselling the original gas Mustang. The future is bright and that’s what Jay Leno thinks too. Here’s his full take.