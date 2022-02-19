See and Hear the 2022 Ford Explorer XLT in This Binaural POV Night Drive

The 2022 Ford Explorer XLT can be a little hard to find right now for an extended test drive. We thought of that. So, here’s a night drive with the all-American SUV that provides seating for seven. You ought to use headphones for the best experience. The audio is worth the effort.
If it were for us to best describe the 2022 Ford Explorer XLT, then we would use words like “intelligent compromise” or “family-friendly”. This SUV has an attractive price point, looks good, and blends easily in almost any city. Being a Ford that also comes with four-wheel drive (4WD), you’ll be able to enjoy various types of roads with no worries. It’s not meant for off-road, but it’ll happily accept countryside challenges. The side cladding is further proof the Explorer XLT is a practical vehicle meant for the American person that wants an all-rounder for a fair price. More precisely, it’ll cost you $37,245 without handling.
The XLT trim has some useful key features like cloth seats, drive mode selector meant to help you tackle snow, heavy rain or to save gas in Eco Mode, and sensors that assist you in avoiding little parking incidents. The package also includes auto high beams, LED headlamps and taillamps, power and heated sideview mirrors, and privacy glass.
The 2022 Ford Explorer XLT comes with a 2.3L engine that’s connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It also has rear-wheel drive as standard. The 4WD is optional on this trim.
This SUV is a solid choice. It embraces practicality and can easily become a member of the family. So, to help you make the right decision from the comfort of your own home, watch the video down below. Just remember it might take some time before Ford can deliver one to you, given the current circumstances. Also, watch out for the dealer markups!
