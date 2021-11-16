Jason Momoa Upgrades Yet Another Bike, Goes for a Ride

It feels like Jason Momoa’s bike collection spends all of its time in auto shops, getting upgraded and customized. The actor has just shown yet another one, and, in the meantime, took another one for a ride.
Jason Momoa’s big frame is just perfect for riding motorcycles. At 6’4” (1.93 m), the actor, who became famous thanks to his role in Game of Thrones’ season one, surely looks imposing.
But he is basically like a ray of sunshine, and there’s nothing really intimidating about his personality. However, he truly loves bikes. And old cars too.
In his collection, you will find several vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycles, of course. He owns a 1916 Model J, a 1936 Knucklehead, a 1956 Panhead, a 2020 Livewire, a 2021 Pan American, a Chopper, and a Softail Slim Bike, plus a custom Vallkree Drifter Electric Motorbike.
When it comes to cars, the Aquaman actor has a liking for bigger models, like the Land Rover Defender Series III or the Ford F-150 RV. He also owns a white Range Rover.
Basically, if it has wheels, Jason Momoa will love it. Now the actor, who most recently starred in the adaptation of Dune, has shown yet another bike he’s upgraded. This time, he collaborated with Cycle Zombies, an auto shop that describes itself as “bring old bikes back to life.”
The auto shop shared a picture of Momoa’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle they brought back to life, calling it “Red Tide x @PrideofGypsies.”
As he picked it up, the actor couldn’t miss the opportunity to try out different models. So, he hopped on another Harley-Davidson, a 1951 Panshovel, which the auto shop refers to as “Gang Green.” They captioned the short video: “Uncle’s first ride on Gang Green.”
Jason Momoa also gave a peace sign as he passed, showing that there’s no vehicle out there, especially bike, that he doesn’t love.
