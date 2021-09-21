Jason Momoa Takes Good Care of His Old Bikes as He Works to Make Another One “Purr”

Jason Momoa became famous after his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, and despite him appearing just in the show’s first season, it was enough to kickstart his career and give him enough money to indulge in his passion: old bikes and cars.
In an interview with GQ magazine, Jason Momoa called Harley-Davidson bikes one of his “essentials.” He shared: “I love them. They’re my favorite. Greatest bikes in the world.” He also showed off one of the t-shirts from his collection Harley-Davidson Museum X Jason Momoa, and added: “I’ve always wanted a motorcycle my whole life.”
It’s not a surprise to anyone because, as he paraded in his latest Instagram Story, he takes good care of his motorcycles. In it, he collaborated with artist Love Cycles, and he apparently used a Linkert carburetor for one of his Harley-Davidson motorcycles, making it “roar like a lion,” in a separate story. We later see the Love Cycles riding his bike, telling the actor to come home as the “English roads are ready to get ripped up.”
Jason's bike collection includes a few vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycles like the 1916 Model J, 1936 Knucklehead, 1956 Panhead, 2020 Livewire, 2021 Pan American, a Chopper and a Softail Slim Bike, plus a custom Vallkree Drifter Electric Motorbike.
When it comes to cars, he seems to go for the same vintage, big ones like the Land Rover Defender Series III, a Ford F-150 RV and a white Range Rover. However, the actor is also the proud owner of an Aston Martin DB5U, and, ironically enough, a pink Cadillac from 1955, that he adoringly calls "Bernadette".
Jason Momoa was also in attendance at the 2021 Goodwood Revival, dressed up in vintage clothes as he met up with with the Hornets, the Goodwood Revival vintage motorcycle gang.
It was like a dream come true for Momoa, who posed next to vintage cars, and looked casually cool sitting on a Flying Millyard. Check the pictures below.
