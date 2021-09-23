Jason Momoa Adds RedTail Rooftop Camper to His Land Rover Defender

Jason Momoa, who made his debut in the DC Comics with "Aquaman", will reprise his role for the sequel in the movie scheduled to hit theaters in December 2022. Until then, he will also star in "Dune", and has several more roles lined up. But his biggest passions are big vintage cars and motorcycles.
When he’s not starring in movies, the actor loves tinkering at his extensive motorcycle collection or updating his cars. His latest work includes getting a rooftop camper on his Land Rover Defender 110. For the project, Momoa partnered up with RedTail Overland, which provides the perfect solution for modern camping.
The company claims it’s “far from a tent,” but “the next evolution in rooftop camping.” So, what does that actually mean? The added rooftop offers features like locking doors, windows, integrated Diesel heater, lightning, USB and 110 outlets, and plush mattresses. It’s made of carbon fiber and insulated shell, and all the electricity comes from solar panels, making it the most practical solution for people who can’t enjoy camping on tents on solid ground, or want to try a different, modern way of camping.
The Land Rover Defender 110 comes with a 5.0-liter V8 gasoline unit, paired up with an 8-speed automatic transmission, which gives 405 horsepower and a maximum torque of 380 lb-ft (515 Nm). Making a good choice for trips off the beaten track, the off-roader reaches a maximum speed of 106 mph (171 kph), with an acceleration 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.8 seconds.
As you know, Momoa loves everything that is vintage, and his bike collection includes Harley-Davidson motorcycles like the 1916 Model J, 1936 Knucklehead, 1956 Panhead, 2020 Livewire, 2021 Pan American, a Chopper and a Softail Slim Bike, plus a custom Vallkree Drifter Electric Motorbike.
When it comes to cars, he seems to go for the same vintage, big ones like the Land Rover Defender Series III, for example. However, the actor is also the proud owner of an Aston Martin DB5U, and, ironically enough, of a pink Cadillac from 1955, that he adoringly calls "Bernadette".
His new addition to the Land Rover will surely make camping more exciting from now on. If you’re interested in updating to spend more time in nature, the basecamp option comes with a starting price tag of $19,500, based on its size and specs.
