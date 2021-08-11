Jasmin Okami Adds Girl Power to Car Building, Watch Her Tuned Nissan 370Z Nismo

Long gone are the days when women were considered to not even be able to drive, much less have anything to do with actually building a car. If motorsport is already a domain where women have scored countless victories and continue to deliver amazing performances, it’s time for a more underground phenomenon to grow in popularity.
Much like the pioneers who broke the rules of society and paved the way for women behind the wheels throughout the decades, the young generation of women is starting a whole new trend, and that is building and racing cars. Not just any type of cars, but mostly Japanese models, part of what is now an underground import car culture.
Yes, it all began with the iconic movie saga The Fast and the Furious, which launched the trend of modifying and racing Asian, in particular Japanese, cars. But, as Rolling Stone points out, women are taking over this underground culture, 15 years later.
Social media has made it possible for young women who love to race and are passionate about building a highly tuned car, to share their passion with the world and encourage more girls to follow in their steps.
Jasmin Okami is one of the best known figures in this community and, although she inherited her family’s racing talent, is more into building than racing. Millions of people are following Jasmin and watching her drive a modified Nissan 370Z Nismo through Honolulu, where she lives.
Some of you might be surprised to see this powerful tuned car covered in sparkles and cherry blossoms, with floral decals inside the headlights and a gold-flaked gear-shifter. But it’s all part of the building culture that focuses more on style than performance. Jasmin documented the build from the first steps, on her Youtube channel, where fans could see how the 370Z Nismo was transformed into a delicate-looking, but equally powerful, contemporary work of art.
By the millions of views her driving videos are getting on social media platforms, it looks like girl-built racing cars are the next best thing.
