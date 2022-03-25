Japanese Airline Completes First Flight Powered by SAF Made from Microalgae

Embraer, a reputable aircraft manufacturer headquartered in Brazil, announced that one of its E175 aircraft was used to carry out a pioneering flight using an innovative type of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from the Euglena microalgae, marking a premiere for the Japanese Fuji Dream Airline.
The Japanese company’s charter flight FDA8100 that was carried out earlier this month, on March 16, represented a major step towards sustainability – the E175 ran on SAF, a green fuel that seemed to be matched by the aircraft’s vivid tea-green livery. The flight lasted for one hour, as the E175 flew from Shizuoka to Nagoya Komaki Airport.
According to Embraer, the type of SAF that was used still emits CO2 when it’s burned, just like conventional fossil fuel, but it’s considered green because it’s carbon neutral. This means that the source of the fuel (in this case, microalgae and plants) absorbs CO2 (due to the natural photosynthesis process), which balances out the emissions during the combustion stage.
The SAF that was used is named SUSTEO and is produced by a Tokyo-based company that claims to have pioneered the mass cultivation of the Euglena microalgae, which is why it’s also named Euglena. However, SUSTEO is not made entirely of algae, but also out of used cooking oil, obtained from plants.
Since this was the airline’s first flight using green jet fuel, government and industry officials were invited on board, as well as science students. The pioneering flight was carried out with 77 passengers on board. Plus, the ground vehicle that was used to fuel the aircraft was also powered by renewable diesel, produced by the same company.
Euglena’s SAF is certified by ASTM International (formerly the American Society for Testing & Materials) and is seen as a promising solution for large-scale production in Japan. Most players in the industry have agreed that SAF is the best solution currently available for cutting CO2 emissions, and having access to widely available biomass (such as microalgae, in this case) is essential for making this alternative fuel affordable.
