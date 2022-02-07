James May Got To Finally See Hammond's Smallest Cog

The now reformed 'Captain Slow' visits Richard Hammond's new business and has a field day with it.
After saying goodbye to permanent activity as the Grand Tour hosts, the trio got to work on other individual ideas and hidden passions. Not being able to focus on what they had wanted for a long time prompted the guys to start some rather interesting activities. Clarkson became a surprisingly successful farmer, while Hammond put his expertise to work at the ‘Smallest Cog.’ May, being the friendliest, visits them regularly and now we even have video proof of the encounter with Hammond`s workshop.
‘Captain Slow’ starts his visit by admiring the company logo, which, admittedly, is a bit of a faff. May points out that Richard Hammond worked on that visual representation for hours – and keeps a straight face while at it. He finds something covered up and tries to guess what it is but moves on to something else by pointing out his colleague`s stinginess. May finds a space heater that is turned off and just sits there “taking valuable space.”
He's then met with a Morris Eight that brought up some memories about his father. The only worker at the shop helped him correctly identify the vehicle. May continues his friendly inspection by looking at some tools and says a lot of the things there are very expensive. Having an eye set on discovering interesting stuff, he finds out the paint booth that, of course, has had the heated ventilation turned off. He then analyses the paints available while being honestly impressed by the variety of colors.
Confident in Hammond’s ability to run a business, May says that at any point this entire place could end up being sold for up to 30% of what has been paid initially. This could happen, in his opinion, just because there are so many things his colleague doesn`t know how and when to use.
James May says he isn`t trying to diss Hammonds’ efforts but ends up asking rhetorically if he’s looking at a well-funded hobby or a business.
‘Captain Slow’ starts his visit by admiring the company logo, which, admittedly, is a bit of a faff. May points out that Richard Hammond worked on that visual representation for hours – and keeps a straight face while at it. He finds something covered up and tries to guess what it is but moves on to something else by pointing out his colleague`s stinginess. May finds a space heater that is turned off and just sits there “taking valuable space.”
He's then met with a Morris Eight that brought up some memories about his father. The only worker at the shop helped him correctly identify the vehicle. May continues his friendly inspection by looking at some tools and says a lot of the things there are very expensive. Having an eye set on discovering interesting stuff, he finds out the paint booth that, of course, has had the heated ventilation turned off. He then analyses the paints available while being honestly impressed by the variety of colors.
Confident in Hammond’s ability to run a business, May says that at any point this entire place could end up being sold for up to 30% of what has been paid initially. This could happen, in his opinion, just because there are so many things his colleague doesn`t know how and when to use.
James May says he isn`t trying to diss Hammonds’ efforts but ends up asking rhetorically if he’s looking at a well-funded hobby or a business.