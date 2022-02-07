Dropracks Roof Rack Is a Game-Changer, Can Be Lowered so You Can Easily Load Your Gear

Developed in Norway, the Dropracks roof rack is a different approach to loading your gear on your car in a quicker, more accessible way. It is versatile and suitable not just for bikes but also for kayaks, skis, and more.
While transporting your bike or other such items on the roof of your car might be a convenient solution, it is not exactly the easiest to implement. It requires a lot of effort on your part to lift the gear and place it on top of the vehicle. But there is an easier way and it is not even that new, at least in Europe. It is called Dropracks and it’s a patented roof loading system designed by a company in Norway, which lets you drop the bars to your level, at a more comfortable height.
The roof rack can be raised or lowered according to your needs, which makes it easy to load and unload your items. Well a part of it, anyway, because there’s one part that remains fixed on the roof of your car, and another one that comes up and down at a simple press of a button. Once the mobile part gets horizontally, you start loading/unloading. It might be hard to visualize how it works, which is why you can watch the videos at the end of this article to get a better idea.
The Dropracks is available in two versions, a Sport one and an XL one. They can now be pre-ordered by customers in the United States as well, as they only used to be available in Europe up until recently.
If you go with the Sport version of the rack, you’ll get a payload capacity of 165 lb (75 kg) and an effective load width of 51” (130 cm). The rack’s weight is 64 lb (29 kg).
The XL version has a load width of 59” (150 cm) and a load capacity of 176 lb (80 kg). It works better on vans, bigger pickup trucks, and vehicles with wide car roofs.
The Dropracks Sport is priced at approximately $2,230, while the XL version will cost you around $2,570.
