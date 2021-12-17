Richard Hammond Drives a Helicar in Carnage a Trois, to Clarkson and May' Terror

Camper Nestbox Grants Nearly Any Vehicle a Customizable Habitat for Small Bucks

Great news, everyone! Today marks the debut of this year's second special from The Grand Tour, called Carnage A Trois. In this second “lockdown special,” the trio tackles France. Today, the production team of The Grand Tour released a video of the trio with one of the vehicles that star in the show. 9 photos



Its aero engine only provided eight horsepower, but its light body made up for the difference in power-to-weight ratio. As a result, a Hélica managed to top 100 mph in 1927. To be entirely accurate, its driver managed to reach the speed of 106 mph (ca. 171 kph) at a circuit in France.



Sadly for Marcel Leyat, the founder of the company, the firm did “not take off,” and only sold 30 units during its six-year existence. At least one of them



With the history lesson complete on our part, it is time to let you know that you can go and watch



If previous shows are to be a reference, it is clear that this one will also make some people feel offended. Our suggestion is to remember that this is a form of entertainment, take a deep breath, and enjoy the show.



