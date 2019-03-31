autoevolution

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Sportbrake Rendered, Out For Audi RS4 Avant Blood

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is an automobile that deserves tons of applause. Long story short, the Leaping Cat came up with this 600 horsepower, all-paw sedan to honor the V8 before hybrid and electric cars start taking a serious bite out of the performance segment. And while the idea of a supercar-hunting four-door built by the factory is insane enough in its own, the world wide web will always want more.
Well, this is how we ended up with the rendering sitting before us, which mixes the SV Project 8 with the Sportbrake incarnation of the Jag.

Delivered by digital art label J.B. Cars, this pixel play obviously uses the real deal as a starting point, with the result being worthy of our undivided attention (in the age of social media, when we're just one notification away from being distracted, such a feat shouldn't be taken lightly).

Of course, there will be some of you who consider such an effort as being on the wild side. Well, allows us to mention something else that seems to come from crazy land. And this time we're talking about a real-world shenanigan involving the 600 horsepower Jaguar.

You see, the British automotive producer only brought 300 units of the XE SV Project 8 to the world, with this being the most powerful road-going model in the history of the marque.

Well, one of these has been turned into a cabbie. And while the usual taxi can hardly stretch its legs in busy city traffic, the one we're talking about was designed to do just that.

That's because we're referring to a Ring Taxi. In fact, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 doing its fare thing on the Green Hell and you can find this at the bottom of the page.

Despite the AWD hardware present on the car, Dale Lomas, the aficionado behind the wheel, has to do quite some countersteer work at times.

 

