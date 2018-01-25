autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Volvo V60 Hides Sleek Wagon Cues

25 Jan 2018, 10:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
When it comes to covering up test cars, few companies come with stranger camouflage than Volvo. And this stands for the latest Volvo prototype sighting, which brings us the 2019 V60.
19 photos
2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied2019 Volvo V60 spied
The Swedes have always bet on wagons and their latest effort to strengthen their family-friendly range will see the V90 receiving a smaller brother that promises to be just as good looking.

Going past all the unusual plastic bits covering the car, we notice a cutout on the driver's side front fender (the prototype was spied while grabbing lunch at a gas station), which could be used for a charging port, meaning this might be the T8 plug-in hybrid.

And while we're talking weird camo, we'll also list the... finger art on the rear window - you don't need to be an automotive designer to notice this resembles the Opel logo.

Regardless of the firepower used by this particular tester, the V60 range will feature multiple forced-fed four-cylinder units. As for the said T8, this mixed a twin-charged (think: supercharged for low-end response and turbocharged for efficiency) four-pot with an electric motor, delivering 400 horses and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) of torque. Of course, it remains to be seen whether the V60 will receive such a tech gift.

Underneath the skin of the dog-savvy model, we'll find the automotive producer's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA). As such, in the event that the plethora of active safety features won't be able to prevent a crash, the passive safety of the vehicle should offer exquisite protection.

Despite the small brother status mentioned above, the cabin will offer the generous accommodation Volvo vehicles have accustomed us to. And you shouldn't expect any surprised in terms of the dashboard design.

Volvo should introduce the V60 by the end of the current year and we'll return with fresh spy material as soon as we get our keyboards on it.
volvo v60 Volvo spyshots wagon 2019 volvo v60
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
VOLVO models:
VOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO XC40VOLVO XC40 Small SUVAll VOLVO models  