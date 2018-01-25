Spyshots: 2019 Volvo V60 Hides Sleek Wagon Cues

When it comes to covering up test cars, few companies come with stranger camouflage than Volvo. And this stands for the latest Volvo prototype sighting, which brings us the 2019 V60.

19 photos



Going past all the unusual plastic bits covering the car, we notice a cutout on the driver's side front fender (the prototype was spied while grabbing lunch at a gas station), which could be used for a charging port, meaning this might be the T8 plug-in hybrid.



And while we're talking weird camo, we'll also list the... finger art on the rear window - you don't need to be an automotive designer to notice this resembles the



Regardless of the firepower used by this particular tester, the V60 range will feature multiple forced-fed four-cylinder units. As for the said T8, this mixed a twin-charged (think: supercharged for low-end response and turbocharged for efficiency) four-pot with an electric motor, delivering 400 horses and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) of torque. Of course, it remains to be seen whether the V60 will receive such a tech gift.



Underneath the skin of the dog-savvy model, we'll find the automotive producer's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA). As such, in the event that the plethora of active safety features won't be able to prevent a crash, the passive safety of the vehicle should offer exquisite protection.



Despite the small brother status mentioned above, the cabin will offer the generous accommodation Volvo vehicles have accustomed us to. And you shouldn't expect any surprised in terms of the dashboard design.



