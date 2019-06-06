5 Jaguar Wants More EVs, Sedans Still Have A Future

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Loses Rear Wing To Become the XE SV Project 8 Touring

Following the F-Type Project 7 , the Special Vehicle Operations took to the automaker’s compact executive sedan to create the XE SV Project 8. No more than 300 examples of the breed were promised by Jaguar, but the Leaping Cat of Coventry went back on that guarantee with the Touring package. 16 photos



As the name implies, the Touring is intended to make daily driving that bit easier for both the driver and passenger. But on the other hand, there’s no denying customers of the limited… uhm… limited edition will garage these babies with the hope of selling the Jaguar for profit a few years later.



The engineers haven’t modified the 5.0-liter V8 with a thumpin’ great V8 for this application, cranking out 600 PS (592 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of torque. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow goes to all four wheels with the help of Quickshift, which is



Performance? 3.3 seconds to 60 mph, 3.7 to 100 km/h, and 300 km/h (186 mph) on full song. Not bad in comparison to the German competition, let alone the Ferrari-infused Giulia Quadrifoglio from Alfa Romeo. “Touring specification extends the appeal of Project 8 to performance car enthusiasts and collectors who prefer a more discreet appearance” according to Jaguar, “without compromising its driver-focused on-road dynamics.”



