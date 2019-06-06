autoevolution
 

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Loses Rear Wing To Become the XE SV Project 8 Touring

6 Jun 2019, 7:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Following the F-Type Project 7, the Special Vehicle Operations took to the automaker’s compact executive sedan to create the XE SV Project 8. No more than 300 examples of the breed were promised by Jaguar, but the Leaping Cat of Coventry went back on that guarantee with the Touring package.
16 photos
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 TouringJaguar XE SV Project 8 TouringJaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8
So what’s the deal with the XE SV Project 8 Touring? Limited to 15 units and manufactured at the Technical Center in Warwickshire in four-seat configuration, this model loses the carbon-fiber rear wing for a decklid spoiler. To maintain the aerodynamic balance, the front splitter stays put along with the flat underbody and side skirt extensions.

As the name implies, the Touring is intended to make daily driving that bit easier for both the driver and passenger. But on the other hand, there’s no denying customers of the limited… uhm… limited edition will garage these babies with the hope of selling the Jaguar for profit a few years later.

The engineers haven’t modified the 5.0-liter V8 with a thumpin’ great V8 for this application, cranking out 600 PS (592 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of torque. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow goes to all four wheels with the help of Quickshift, which is Jaguar for the 8HP automatic transmission from ZF Friedrichshafen.

Performance? 3.3 seconds to 60 mph, 3.7 to 100 km/h, and 300 km/h (186 mph) on full song. Not bad in comparison to the German competition, let alone the Ferrari-infused Giulia Quadrifoglio from Alfa Romeo. “Touring specification extends the appeal of Project 8 to performance car enthusiasts and collectors who prefer a more discreet appearance” according to Jaguar, “without compromising its driver-focused on-road dynamics.”

To this day, the XE SV Project 8 holds the production sedan lap records at circuits including the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Laguna Seca, and Dubai Autodrome. At the Green Hell in Germany, the Jaguar lapped the track in 7 minutes 21.23 seconds back in November 2017. It should be mentioned, however, that the record-breaking car was specified with the Track Pack that deletes the rear seats.
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring Special Edition sedan v8
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR XEJAGUAR XE Lower PremiumJAGUAR XE 300 SportJAGUAR XE 300 Sport CompactJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverAll JAGUAR models  
 
 