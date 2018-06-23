Mars Now Completely Engulfed in Planet-Wide Dust Storm

Jaguar I-Pace vs. Tesla Model X 100d and P100D Is a Silent Drag Race

This car is a match for the Model X, though not necessarily in the power department. The real advantage is that on a full talk of electricity, it can take on a long journey without any problems.That's not to say that it's slow, but the drag race video below proves there's still a gap between Jaguar and Tesla's best. The I-Pace has 400 horsepower and can do 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. Of the two Teslas, its closest rival is going to be the 100d, which costs noticeably more and boasts 525 horsepower.In the standard drag race, the I-Pace actually wins against the 100D. However, both models get a spanking from the P100D . That letter turns this crossover into a supercar killer, so we're not surprised to see it humiliating the other two.Usually, when you have a Tesla drag race, it's lined up against a fast German V8 model that sounds fantastic. However, this race is almost entirely silent. Let that sink in for a moment: there is another car that can do the same things a Tesla can!Fast or not, the I-Pace is probably going to sell better in most European countries, mainly the UK. It's better looking and has a more manageable shape while the Model X was designed for big American highways.The P100D managed the standing quarter mile in 11.4 seconds while the I-Pace did it in 12.8 seconds. And if that makes it sound slow, know that it's a match for the 1/4 mile time of a BMW M4 or a Rolls-Royce Wraith . So it's not bad at all.We'll let you find out what happens in the rolling race and brake test, as we feel those aren't as important.