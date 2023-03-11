Jaguar “F-Cyber” Needs the E-Type to Rise From the Grave and Slap It Silly

Felines are known as very agile and fast creatures, with every move they make carefully choreographed to suit their immediate goals. The gracious way their bodies are built allows them to perform movements and achieve speeds rarely possible in the animal world, and because of that, they inspired a richness of human activities and products.
There are few car brands out there as feline as Jaguar. The British marque, which has been around ever since before the start of the Second World War, was originally called S.S. Cars, but that led to an unfortunate association with Nazi Germany that prompted the need for a name change.
So, in 1945, it renamed itself Jaguar, after one of the sport saloon models S.S. had introduced a decade earlier. And ever since that time, the brand has been known as maker of some of the finest cars on the planet, not meant for everyone, but for those willing and able to appreciate a properly-built machine with feline-like attributes that go beyond the emblems fitted on their bodies.
The present-day Jaguar lineup comprises six models, starting with the world-favorite F-Type and ending with a bit more pretentious XF. It’s the F-Type that’s of concern to use today, because someone thought it’s a good idea to take one and digitally build into it design cues taken from the… Tesla Cybertruck.
Officially on the market since 2013, the model has always positioned itself as a beautiful grand tourer, with flowing lines that do a perfect job at hiding the monster engines that have always powered the family. Most importantly, it is considered the successor, at least in spirit, of the incredible E-Type of the 1960s and 1970s, one of the most important icons of the automotive world.
Why, then, would someone take an F-Type and treat it to Cybertruck styling? Because even now, four years after the electric truck was first shown, it’s still fashionable to do so. So the guys over at Leasing Options jumped on the opportunity to portray a Cybertruck-ed F-Type, alongside four other examples of iconic cars: the MINI, Volkswagen Beetle, Bugatti Veyron, and Range Rover Evoque.
Beetle we’ve discussed already, and just like it happened with them, the result of this exercise on the Jaguar is yet another abomination the likes of which we hope to never see in the real world.
You know how at the front the real-world F-Type comes with that big, rounded grille, adorned by squinting headlights? You know that beautiful rear, that kind of makes you think you’re looking at a crossbreed between an Aston Martin and a Ferrari? Or the smooth silhouette a profile look reveals, with the car starting small and aggressive up front and growing bigger and even more powerful as you move your eyes to the rear?
Forget all that. This thing, which we kind of childishly named F-Cyber, is the exact opposite of that. The grille is still there, only smaller and a sort of rectangle. The side view reveals a cabin that is no longer a flow of beauty, but a pyramid of sorrow, rising up sharply only to drop toward the rear to form a sort of pointy triangle. Everywhere you look you see edges, straight lines, and squarish geometric forms the real F-Type would never dream of using. We don’t get to see the back of the F-Cyber, but we can only imagine the horrors happening there.
What say you, E-Type, shouldn't you rise up and slap some sense into this thing?
