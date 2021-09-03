Jaguar C-Type Resurrected as a Limited-Edition Continuation Model

A total of 53 units were produced from 1951 through 1953, of which 43 were sold to private teams and customers. Gifted by Malcolm Sayer, William Heynes, and Robert Knight with a gorgeous aluminum body, the C-Type features a lightweight tubular frame and a straight-six powerplant.The 3.4-liter XK6, to be more precise, which features twin SU carburetors in early models and drum brakes. Later on, the Leaping Cat of Coventry switched to triple Weber carburetors and Dunlop discs on both ends.Jaguar has recently announced that eight continuation models will be produced in 2022, and every single one will feature the better carbs and braking system. Capable of 220 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute, the inline-six motor sends the goodies to the wire-spoke rear wheels by means of a four-speed manual transmission fitted with a Plessey pump.Available in 12 exterior paint options and eight colors for the leather seats, the C-Type Continuation further boasts the original Lucas rearview mirror with a three-quarter windshield and the Brooklands Aeroscreen. Period-correct Smiths instrumentation has to be mentioned as well, along with a 15-inch Bluemel steering wheel. As far as optional extras are concerned, these are the door roundels, Jaguar badging, and harness retention system.Inspired by the Tony Rolt- and Duncan Hamilton-driven Jaguar C-Type that crossed the finish line first at the 1953 edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours, the continuation model is approved by the FIA with eligibility in participating historic championships. These include the Jaguar Classic Challenge, which takes place at Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps, and the Circuit de la Sarthe.In addition to the harness retention system, FIA regulations also mandate rollover protection (integrated into the bulkhead) as well as fire-suppressing capability. To this effect, the C-Type Continuation is equipped with an engine and footwell fire extinguishers controlled by toggle switches.