Jaguar Brings the I-Pace on Tesla Model Xs Home Turf, Debuts F-Pace SVR at NYIAS

On Wednesday, the 2018 New York International Auto Show (NYAIS) opens with the press days, bringing to Americans’ attention all the novelties already presented in Europe at the Geneva show earlier this month.

SUV , NYIAS represents the first official outing of the Model X contender on American soil. The I-Pace will probably be introduced by the Brits as the only viable alternative to Musk's third electric car.



In the U.S., the I-Pace will sell for $69,500, only $1,700 higher than the priced asked by Elon Musk for the Model X. The two will soon become the single available electric SUVs on the market, making them direct competitors despite the fact that they are targeting slightly different segments.



Having recognized that, Jaguar targeted the Model X from the get-go, releasing in March, when the model was introduced, a video of a



To further increase the appeal of the EV, Jaguar hired Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort to drive the model in the Jaguar Smart Cone Challenge.



Aside from the I-Pace, which would undoubtedly be the star of the Jaguar booth in New York, two other models will have their premiere at the event. One will be, for the first time in America, the fastest Range Rover ever, the two-door limited edition



The models to be shown in New York are just a taste of what the carmaker has to offer. Since things are going smoothly for several years, Jaguar now has the largest number of cars on offer in its existence and is Britain’s largest automotive manufacturer.



