autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Jaguar Brings the I-Pace on Tesla Model Xs Home Turf, Debuts F-Pace SVR at NYIAS

26 Mar 2018, 13:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Events
On Wednesday, the 2018 New York International Auto Show (NYAIS) opens with the press days, bringing to Americans’ attention all the novelties already presented in Europe at the Geneva show earlier this month.
26 photos
2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE2019 Jaguar I-PACE
For Jaguar and its I-Pace electric SUV, NYIAS represents the first official outing of the Model X contender on American soil. The I-Pace will probably be introduced by the Brits as the only viable alternative to Musk’s third electric car.

In the U.S., the I-Pace will sell for $69,500, only $1,700 higher than the priced asked by Elon Musk for the Model X. The two will soon become the single available electric SUVs on the market, making them direct competitors despite the fact that they are targeting slightly different segments.

Having recognized that, Jaguar targeted the Model X from the get-go, releasing in March, when the model was introduced, a video of a drag race between the two SUVs. Pitted against each other on the Nordschleife track, the I-Pace and X went head to head in a battle that was won by the Jag by at least one car length.

To further increase the appeal of the EV, Jaguar hired Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort to drive the model in the Jaguar Smart Cone Challenge.

Aside from the I-Pace, which would undoubtedly be the star of the Jaguar booth in New York, two other models will have their premiere at the event. One will be, for the first time in America, the fastest Range Rover ever, the two-door limited edition SV Coupe; the otheris the F-Pace SVR, which will make its global debut in the Big Apple.

The models to be shown in New York are just a taste of what the carmaker has to offer. Since things are going smoothly for several years, Jaguar now has the largest number of cars on offer in its existence and is Britain’s largest automotive manufacturer.

Jaguar I-Pace jaguar sv coupe jaguar f-pace svr 2018 New york auto show
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tank Vs. Well Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryJAGUAR XE SV Project 8JAGUAR XE SV Project 8 MediumJAGUAR XF SportbrakeJAGUAR XF Sportbrake Medium PremiumAll JAGUAR models  
 
 